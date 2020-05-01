Iowa State Bank Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 11,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 168,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,265,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,008,346. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.85. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

