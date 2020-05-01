Iowa State Bank Cuts Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,467 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,247,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,908. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.