Iowa State Bank Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,114,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,571,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $811,672,000 after purchasing an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 154,884 shares of company stock worth $79,075,156 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $17.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $484.36. 346,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,845. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

