Iowa State Bank Has $1.54 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Iowa State Bank cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,530 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 545,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $47,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 130,245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

ABT stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. 5,105,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,750,505. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.