Iowa State Bank Has $1.59 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.79. 232,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

