Iowa State Bank Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after acquiring an additional 118,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 566,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

