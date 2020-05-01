Iowa State Bank Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises 2.0% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

NYSE D traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $75.64. 215,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,707. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

