Iowa State Bank Has $495,000 Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. 247,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

