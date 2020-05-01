Iowa State Bank Has $606,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,049 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.50. 2,935,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,764. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

