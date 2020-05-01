Iowa State Bank Has $628,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.00.

Shares of CHE traded up $10.44 on Friday, reaching $427.01. 17,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,108. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $320.70 and a 12 month high of $513.75.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

