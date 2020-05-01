Iowa State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Iowa State Bank lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $237.27. The stock had a trading volume of 317,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,305. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

