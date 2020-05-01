Iowa State Bank Makes New $210,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

