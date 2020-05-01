Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock worth $5,860,653 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 21,458,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,939,300. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

