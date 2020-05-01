Iowa State Bank Purchases 1,865 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. 1,236,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,465,818. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

