Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in BP by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of BP by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of BP by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 37,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut BP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra reduced their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.76. 11,969,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,754. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 248.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. BP’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

