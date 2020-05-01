Iowa State Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.96 on Friday, hitting $234.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.31.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

