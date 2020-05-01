Iowa State Bank Sells 1,006 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after buying an additional 156,840 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.14. 2,967,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,622. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

