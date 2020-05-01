Iowa State Bank Sells 1,010 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.4% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $34.86. 269,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

