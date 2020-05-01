Iowa State Bank Sells 1,098 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,566,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.