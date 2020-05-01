Iowa State Bank Sells 117 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,708,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

ABC stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. 96,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,011. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

