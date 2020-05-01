Iowa State Bank Sells 145 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,511. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.63. 90,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,684. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.26.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

