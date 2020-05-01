Iowa State Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its holdings in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meredith by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Meredith by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Berg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $907,670.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Mccreery acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $32,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,690.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 92,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,401. Meredith Co. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $688.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

