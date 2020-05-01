Iowa State Bank Sells 2,258 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up approximately 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.59.

Eaton stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.86. 190,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

