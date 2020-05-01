Iowa State Bank Sells 377 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises 1.7% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 698,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

