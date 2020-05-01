Iowa State Bank Sells 380 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DLTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.