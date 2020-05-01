Iowa State Bank Sells 480 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Iowa State Bank lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,779,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 418.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 90,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

