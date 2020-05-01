Iowa State Bank Sells 5,890 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Iowa State Bank decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $6.50. 119,716,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,354,640. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

