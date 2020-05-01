Iowa State Bank Sells 857 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. 102,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,505. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a 200 day moving average of $186.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

