Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.