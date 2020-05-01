Iowa State Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,058,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after purchasing an additional 147,742 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,519,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $757,474,000 after purchasing an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,478,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,146,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,409. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of YUM traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,107. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.