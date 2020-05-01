IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 2.00

News articles about IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IQIYI earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 393,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,403,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. IQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

