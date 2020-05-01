Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.00-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.365-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:IQV opened at $142.59 on Friday. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their price target on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Iqvia from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.06.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

