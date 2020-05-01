Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.75-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6-10.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.87 billion.Iqvia also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00 to $1.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.06.

Iqvia stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

