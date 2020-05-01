Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of IRDM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,668. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

