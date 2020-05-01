iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

IRBT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,325,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.93. iRobot has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $105.07.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of iRobot from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

