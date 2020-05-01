iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.24. 436,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

