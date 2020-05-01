iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $291.16. 11,221,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401,047. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

