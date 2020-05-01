iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,476,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.63 on Friday, hitting $283.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,339,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,747. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.