iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Greenleaf Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $68,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after buying an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after buying an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.