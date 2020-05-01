iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Klingman & Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,249 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

IJH stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.18. 2,036,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,931. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

