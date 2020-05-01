iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,953 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.18. 2,036,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,868. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

