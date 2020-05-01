iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Lifted by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.72 on Thursday, hitting $63.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.