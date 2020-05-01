iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lessened by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.35. 6,400,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,199. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.