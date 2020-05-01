iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,498 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.