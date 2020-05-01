iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,498 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

