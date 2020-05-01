iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Investment Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 3.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 6,050,296 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

