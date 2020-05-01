iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,050,296 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

