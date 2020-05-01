iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.07. 6,050,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

