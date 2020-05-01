iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by NewFocus Financial Group LLC

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.1% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,802 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.6936 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

