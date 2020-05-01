iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,884,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,721,000 after buying an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 983,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 612,671 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,559,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 703,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 977,049 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

